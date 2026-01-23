Menu
'Very dramatic, final, and beautiful conclusion', says Trump as TikTok clinches deal for new US joint venture

The agreement provides for American and global investors to hold 80.1 per cent of the venture while ByteDance will own 19.9 per cent.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 04:43 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 04:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaDonald TrumpTikTok

