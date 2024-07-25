Video of violent arrest at Manchester Airport sparks protest

London: A video showing a British police officer kick and stamp on a man's head during an arrest at Manchester airport in northern England sparked a protest outside a police station late on Wednesday night.

Police said they had referred the actions to an independent complaints watchdog after the video, filmed by an onlooker, was posted on social media platforms and attracted immediate criticism.

It showed a chaotic scene in an airport car park in which several officers armed with tasers restrained two suspects. One man was kicked and stamped upon as he lay face down on the floor. The second man also appeared to be struck in the head by an officer.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said the video showed "an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm."