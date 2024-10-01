Vietnam fishing boat attacked near contested South China Sea islands

<p>Hanoi: At least 10 Vietnamese fishermen have been injured after their boat was attacked by a foreign vessel while fishing near Paracel islands claimed by both China and Vietnam, state media reports said late on Monday.</p><p>The attack took place on Sunday, reported Thanh Nien newspaper, citing authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai. The report did not provide a description of the foreign vessel or how the fishing vessel was attacked.</p>.Vietnam estimates damages of $3.31 bln from Typhoon Yagi. <p>Three of the fishermen had their legs and arms broken from the attack, the report said, citing Nguyen Thanh Bien, the captain of the fishing boat QNg 957.39 TS.</p><p>The fishing boat with the 10 fishermen aboard departed a port in the province on September 13, the report said.</p><p>Vietnamese and Chinese foreign ministries didn't immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Vietnamese authorities are investigating the incident, the report added.</p><p>The China-controlled Paracel, known as Hoang Sa in Vietnam, are in the South China Sea, a busy global maritime waterway almost all of which is claimed by China.</p>