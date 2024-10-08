Vietnam upgrades ties with France to highest level

<p>Hanoi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vietnam">Vietnam</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> have officially upgraded their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Vietnam's highest level, during a visit by Vietnamese President To Lam to Paris.</p>.<p>The move underlined Vietnam's increasingly strategic role as an important link in global supply chains and is the latest success for its flexible foreign policy known as "bamboo diplomacy".</p>.<p>Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed increasing security and defense cooperation, according to a joint statement released on Monday after the upgrade.</p>.<p>The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in new areas such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, and airport transport infrastructure, it added.</p>.PM Modi meets Vietnam's President To Lam in New York; discusses ways to deepen ties.<p>After a string of deals in recent years, Vietnam's other seven top partners now include the United States, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Russia and Australia.</p>.<p>Total trade turnover between Vietnam and France stood at $3.4 billion in the first eight months of this year, 6.9 per cent higher than the same period of 2023, official data showed. </p>