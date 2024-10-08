Home
Vietnam upgrades ties with France to highest level

The move underlined Vietnam's increasingly strategic role as an important link in global supply chains and is the latest success for its flexible foreign policy known as 'bamboo diplomacy'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 06:18 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 06:18 IST
