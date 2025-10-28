Menu
Homeworld

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks, but will not cede territory

"It's absolutely clear that we're approaching diplomacy only from the position where we currently stand. We will not take any steps back and leave one part of our state or another," Zelenskyy said.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:01 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 10:01 IST
