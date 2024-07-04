Voting begins in UK polls; future of Rishi Sunak as PM hangs in balance

“Stop Labour’s supermajority” is the central message British Prime Minister Sunak was trying to drive home as he wrapped up his campaign, even as most of the incumbent Conservatives all but conceded defeat in the general election.

“Labour will put up your taxes. Again and again and again,” posted Sunak on social media as the catch-all message to wind up the campaign trail.

The British Indian leader and his team's strategy in the final hours was to canvas their traditional voters to narrow the gap of a widely expected defeat after clear Tory majorities in the last three general elections. The Opposition dubbed it as fear tactics to jolt Tory voters into action, with the hope of keeping the Labour majority under that won by former prime minister Tony Blair led Labour Party in 1997 of 179 seats.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, was keen to override this message of its win as a foregone conclusion to fight against any complacency within the ranks and among its own voter base.