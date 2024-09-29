Wang touts China's role as peacemaker, calls for Mideast ceasefire

United Nations: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sought to burnish his country's credentials as a global peacemaker at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, calling for a cessation of fighting in the Middle East and touting Beijing's diplomatic efforts on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Wang spoke after Israel killed the leader of Iran-aligned Hezbollah with a massive airstrike in Beirut on Friday, raising fears of a wider regional war in addition to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza that began nearly a year ago.

"The question of Palestine is the biggest wound to human conscience. As we speak, the conflict in Gaza is still going on, causing more casualties with each passing day. Fighting has started in Lebanon again, but might cannot replace justice," Wang said.

"There must not be any delay in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, and the fundamental way out lies in the two-state solution."

The world's second largest economy, China has recently stepped up its involvement in various crises, seeking to rival Washington's traditional role as a global mediator.

In July, it hosted talks between Palestinian rivals including Hamas and Fatah in Beijing. President Xi Jinping helped broker a March 2023 deal to end a diplomatic rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran, leaving the U.S. on the sidelines.

"Peace is the most precious thing in our world today," Wang said at the UN "For the sake of peace, a single ray of hope is reason enough not to give up. The slightest chance deserves a hundredfold effort."