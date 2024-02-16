Wars in Israel, Ukraine to dominate global security summit in Munich

Ukraine Aid Bill Faces Hurdles

Zelenskiy is expected to plead for more support for Ukraine as the US House of Representatives stalls a multi-billion dollar military aid package for the country.

"The stakes couldn't be higher," said one senior State Department official, saying the delay was already being felt on the battlefield. "Our support is absolutely essential in achieving the objectives Ukraine has."

European and US officials are increasingly warning of the risk Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack other countries if his military operation in Ukraine is successful.

"It is clear Putin will not stop at Ukraine," a second US State Department official said.

No Russian officials were invited to the MSC, for the second year in a row, as they did not seem interested in meaningful dialogue, organisers said.

Trump Casts Shadow

The event comes as the US commitment to defending its allies more broadly is in doubt as the prospect of a re-election of former President Donald Trump looms.

Such worries have re-ignited a push in Europe for more strategic autonomy. Until recently the idea was championed by only a handful of countries, in particular France, but is gaining traction and will likely be addressed at the security gathering.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, suggested last Saturday he would not defend NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defence, prompting consternation in Europe.

Harris is scheduled on Friday to deliver what aides have billed as a major speech on "the importance of fulfilling the US role of global leadership" before meeting with US lawmakers, Zelenskiy and Scholz.

Harris is also likely to be closely watched for her ability to lead after a Department of Justice special counsel report last week described US President Joe Biden, 81, as an elderly man with a "poor memory." Trump is 77.

Other big international issues will also feature at the conference, such as conflicts in the Horn of Africa increasing food insecurity and displacing millions, and relations between the West and China.