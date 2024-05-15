Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Watch | Fighter jet crashes after pilots aim 'Top Gun' like stunt in Bangladesh; 1 dead

A video of the Yakovlev Yak-130 jet crash was shared on YouTube. The jet can be seen scraping along the runway during low-altitude aileron roll.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:28 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 10:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A Bangladeshi fighter jet pilot, 32-year-old Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, lost his life when he and his co-pilot, Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan, were attempting a fighter jet stunt from the movie Top Gun.

A video of the Yakovlev Yak-130 jet crash was shared on YouTube. The jet can be seen scraping along the runway during low-altitude aileron roll, which is when an aircraft does a 360-degree revolution longitudinally. The jet then caught fire, Indian Express reported.

The two Bangladeshi fighter jet pilots used parachutes to get out of the burning jet and landed in a river nearby.

They were rescued from the river but Jawad succumbed to his injuries. It is being reported that Khan is critical.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2024, 10:28 IST
World newsBangladesh

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT