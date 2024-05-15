Watch | Fighter jet crashes after pilots aim 'Top Gun' like stunt in Bangladesh; 1 dead

A Bangladeshi fighter jet pilot, 32-year-old Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, lost his life when he and his co-pilot, Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan, were attempting a fighter jet stunt from the movie Top Gun.
A video of the Yakovlev Yak-130 jet crash was shared on YouTube. The jet can be seen scraping along the runway during low-altitude aileron roll, which is when an aircraft does a 360-degree revolution longitudinally. The jet then caught fire, Indian Express reported.
The two Bangladeshi fighter jet pilots used parachutes to get out of the burning jet and landed in a river nearby.
They were rescued from the river but Jawad succumbed to his injuries. It is being reported that Khan is critical.
Published 15 May 2024, 10:28 IST