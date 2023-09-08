Watch: M S Dhoni plays golf with Donald Trump

M S Dhoni's shot prowess was seen most recently on the golf course when the former Indian team cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain played golf with ex-President of the United States Donald Trump.
Dhoni was reportedly invited to play golf by Trump.
Trump and Dhoni were spotted together a day after the cricketer was present at the US Open quarterfinals in the game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
The photo of the two playing golf was shared by Dhoni's entrepreneur friend Hitesh Sanghvi.
Dhoni, earlier this year, had guided CSK to their fifth IPL title with a win over Gujarat Titans in the final. After the victory, he confirmed that he would return to play another season in next year's IPL.
Things are not quite as well with Trump, who was released on bail in Georgia for attempting to overturn the elections in that state. However, Trump fully plans to run for president again, and has recently shown appreciation for Indian-American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.