Watch: Orangutan flings possum from top of treehouse in Australia zoo

An organtuan in Australia's Perth zoo left visitors shocked when it flung a possum, that had entered its enclosure, from the top of its treehouse.
The video of the incident was shared on Reddit, and viewers expressed similar shock, with one person commenting "oh my god".
The person who filmed the encounter said to 7NEWS.com.au that they did not think the orangutan would throw the possum 'like a frisbee' into another enclosure.
In the video, the possum can be seen cartwheeling in the air and disappearing from sight before the camera turns back to the orangutan climbing out of the treehouse.
A Perth Zoo spokesperson told news.com.au that the zoo staff tries to keep wildlife from entering other habitats, but it is not always possible for them to stop such encroachments.
"The orangutan habitat is an outside environment and possums, who also live at height, just like the orangutans, have been known to inhabit the above-ground territories", they said, adding "While every effort is made to prevent them from entering, the sheer height provides some challenges and sometimes the orangutans evict the odd possum themselves."
The spokesperson continued "Our animal experts have confirmed that this possum took advantage of the cosy warm orangutan nest during the cooler weather, and on this occasion, the orangutan was alarmed to find an unknown occupant in their bed."
The zoo confirmed the possum was seen scuttling off after the orangutan unceremoniously evicted it.