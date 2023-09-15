Watch: Orangutan flings possum from top of treehouse in Australia zoo

The video of the incident was shared on Reddit, and viewers expressed similar shock, with one person commenting "oh my god".

The person who filmed the encounter said to 7NEWS.com.au that they did not think the orangutan would throw the possum 'like a frisbee' into another enclosure.

In the video, the possum can be seen cartwheeling in the air and disappearing from sight before the camera turns back to the orangutan climbing out of the treehouse.

A Perth Zoo spokesperson told news.com.au that the zoo staff tries to keep wildlife from entering other habitats, but it is not always possible for them to stop such encroachments.