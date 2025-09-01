Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Watch | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s grim glances say it all as PM Modi, Putin walk past him at SCO

Modi delivered a fiery speech on the Pahalgam terror attack, slamming nations that ‘openly support terrorism’ as Sharif listened in.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 06:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanPM ModiShehbaz SharifValdimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us