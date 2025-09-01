<p>Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Monday drew global attention when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen watching as Prime Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=narendra+modi+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgwIARAAGEYY-wEYgAQyBggCEEUYOTIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIGCAUQRRg8MgYIBhBFGDwyBggHEEUYPdIBCDE2MTNqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QXT4W0wTJ2NV_EF0-FtMEydjVc&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Narendra Modi </a>and Russian President Vladimir Putin walked past him in conversation. The video of Sharif’s expression quickly went viral, symbolising the widening gulf between Islamabad and New Delhi.</p><p>Earlier, during the traditional family photo in SCO, Modi and Sharif were placed several seats apart. Later, Modi, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen sharing light moments, chatting and posing together, underscoring their visible camaraderie. Modi and Putin even exchanged a warm hug ahead of their bilateral engagements, while Sharif remained a silent onlooker.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, Modi delivered a hard-hitting speech at the plenary session, where Sharif was seated in the audience. Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Modi called it “an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity.” Without naming Pakistan, he pointedly asked, “Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us?”</p>.PM Modi addresses SCO Summit: Raises cross-border terrorism, extremism 'challenges' | Key Highlights.<p>With Sharif and Xi listening, Modi urged SCO members to “clearly and unanimously state that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable.” He reminded the gathering that India has borne the brunt of terrorism for four decades, leaving countless families devastated. “Recently, we saw a very disgusting form of terrorism in Pahalgam. This attack was not only a blow to India’s conscience, it was an open challenge to every country, every person who believes in humanity,” he said.</p><p>Modi also stressed that terrorism, separatism and extremism threaten peace and stability across nations, and that SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure can play a crucial role in fighting the menace. He thanked friendly countries that stood by India after Pahalgam and urged collective responsibility.</p><p>Shifting to broader issues, Modi said connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, warned against outdated frameworks restricting the Global South, and reiterated India’s mantra of “reform, perform and transform”.</p>