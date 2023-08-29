Watch | Rescue helicopter crashes into Florida apartment building, killing two

“Terryson was a rock star,” Tony said at the news conference. “He was one of the best of us; one of the brightest. He bled this profession inside and out, all day long.” Even as the helicopter was failing, he added, Jackson, a 19-year veteran of the department, and the others aboard, had the foresight to notify the local Fire Department that they would not make it to North Lauderdale to assist the mother and daughter.