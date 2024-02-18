Watch | Russian entrepreneur transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into luxurious villa atop Bali cliffs

A viral video circulating online showcases the remarkable transformation of an abandoned Boeing 737 aircraft into a lavish private villa. Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin reportedly converted the commercial plane into a stunning residence complete with two bedrooms, an infinity pool boasting views of the Indian Ocean, and a spacious terrace. Situated atop the picturesque Nyang Nyang Cliffs in Bali, Indonesia, the unique property has captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter) with 11 million followers, shared a video of the villa on Saturday, writing, "Some people are fortunate enough to be able to turn their fantasies into reality. And this chap doesn't seem to impose any constraints on his imagination! I'm trying to figure out whether I'd ever be interested in booking a stay here, but I'm a bit worried about jet lag post the experience."