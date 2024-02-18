Watch | Russian entrepreneur transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into luxurious villa atop Bali cliffs

A viral video circulating online showcases the remarkable transformation of an abandoned Boeing 737 aircraft into a lavish private villa. Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin reportedly converted the commercial plane into a stunning residence complete with two bedrooms, an infinity pool boasting views of the Indian Ocean, and a spacious terrace. Situated atop the picturesque Nyang Nyang Cliffs in Bali, Indonesia, the unique property has captured the attention of netizens worldwide.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter) with 11 million followers, shared a video of the villa on Saturday, writing, "Some people are fortunate enough to be able to turn their fantasies into reality. And this chap doesn't seem to impose any constraints on his imagination! I'm trying to figure out whether I'd ever be interested in booking a stay here, but I'm a bit worried about jet lag post the experience."
In the virtual tour provided by Demin, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the meticulously crafted interiors, featuring a living room with a bar, a sofa bed, and a panoramic glass portal. Additionally, the villa boasts two bedrooms with walk-in closets, while the cockpit has been repurposed into an expansive bathroom. Outdoor amenities include sun loungers, an outdoor lounge area, and a fire pit.
Originally acquired by Demin in 2021, the retired Boeing 737 was transported to its remote location, as reported by CNN. Following its opening in 2023, the villa swiftly garnered recognition as an exclusive luxury retreat.
The concept of the private jet villa has sparked widespread fascination online, with netizens expressing interest in experiencing a stay therein. Notably, the villa is available for rental.