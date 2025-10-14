Menu
Watch | 'You look great, but stop smoking!': Erdogan to Giorgia Meloni at Peace Summit as Trump 'risks' calling her 'beautiful'

During US President Donald Trump's address to the leaders, he said that the Italian Prime Minister was a 'a beautiful young woman.'
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 05:32 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 05:32 IST
