<p>As world leaders came forward to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit to discuss the Gaza ceasefire, potentially putting an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict, an interaction between Italian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/giorgia-meloni">Giorgia Meloni</a> and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gone viral. </p>.<p>In the short clip, the Turkish President is seen greeting Giorgia, saying "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking," as she seemed amused. In a response, she said, "I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody."</p>.<p>French President Emmanuel Macron added, "It’s impossible!" as he laughed alongside the two leaders. </p>.<p>Erdogan's comments come amidst Turkey's progress on anti-smoking awareness campaigns, tobacco control regulations, and health drives to advocate for the country's intolerance. He reasserted the nation's commitment to ensure a smoke-free environment. </p>.'Good friend of mine': Donald Trump praises PM Modi at Gaza Peace Summit, then asks Shehbaz Sharif 'India-Pak will be nice, right?'.<p>During US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s address to the leaders, he said that the Italian Prime Minister was a 'a beautiful young woman.' As he spoke to the audience present at the Gaza peace summit, he said, "I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman." </p>.<p>He added, "If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances." He turned around and said to Giorgia, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are." Trump thanked her for coming and taking part in the summit, after giving her his compliments. </p>.<p>The Italian Prime Minister was the only woman among 30 male leaders, gathered on the dais behind Trump. </p>