'We will never know...': US woman acquitted of charges 2 years after bodies of 4 infants found frozen in her apartment fridge

A district attorney in US decided to acquit a 69-year-old woman from charges in a case wherein corpses of four infants were found frozen in her Boston apartment in 2022. While the matter was reported two years back, the local county district attorney was recently hearing the matter when medical experts informed that the reason for their deaths is yet to ascertained.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement that the investigation was launched into the matter on November 17, 2022. While calling the case "one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing one that this office has ever encountered", he said that the babies were found in the freezer.

As per the district attorney, in November 2022, a man living in the Boston apartment rang the police and informed that his wife had found the bodies of the infants in the freezer while she was cleaning the apartment.

Further investigation after the police arrived to the spot revealed that the two infants were male and two other were female and DNA tests later revealed that the four infants were siblings. The prosecutor's office said that the corpses of the infants were found in a shoe box, wrapped in a tin foil, and were frozen rock-solid in the freezer.