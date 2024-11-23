Wealthy countries back raising COP29 climate deal to $300 billion: Sources

<p>Baku: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">European Union</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and other wealthy countries at the COP29 climate summit have agreed to raise their offer of a global finance target to $300 billion per year by 2035, sources told <em>Reuters</em> on Saturday.</p>.<p>The shift in position came after a $250 billion proposal for a deal, drafted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency on Friday, was panned by developing countries as insultingly low.</p>.<p>Five sources with knowledge of the closed-door discussions said the EU had agreed they could accept the higher number. Two of the sources said the United States, Australia and Britain were also on board.</p>.COP29: Rich countries' proposal of $250 billion per year climate finance by 2035 draws flak from developing nations.<p>Delegates at the UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan were awaiting a new draft of a global deal on climate finance on Saturday morning, after negotiators worked through the night.</p>.<p>It was not immediately clear if the wealthy countries' revised position had been communicated to developing countries at COP29.</p>.<p>A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations. The US delegation at COP29 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>