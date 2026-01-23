Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

WEF meeting ends with caution at Davos; India offers ray of hope

Trump, though, appeared to made some progress on his peace plans for Gaza and Ukraine.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsIndiaDavosWEF

Follow us on :

Follow Us