What US intel knew about Nijjar's murder in Canada

The indictment document released by the US on Wednesday has provided new information about assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, raising questions about who knew what and when. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously stated that there were credible allegations of Indian involvement in the murder, which India dismissed as absurd. The recent US indictment adds weight to Trudeau's claims, suggesting a conspiracy to kill multiple individuals.

With the document release, it has now been revealed that the White House was aware of the US investigation into the murder-for-hire plot before Trudeau publicly addressed it after the G20 summit in India. President Joe Biden too raised concerns with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit.

It has also been reported that Canadian law enforcement had warned Nijjar about the threat to his life shortly before he was murdered.

Big target in Canada

The US Justice Department has charged Nikhil Gupta with a complex plot to assassinate a dual US-Canadian citizen in New York, allegedly directed by an Indian government employee. However, this particular plot was foiled as the hitman in New York turned out to be an undercover agent.

On 18 June, Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen involved in international narcotics and weapons trafficking before being recruited by an Indian government official in May 2023 to orchestrate the assassination of Sikh separatist, watched a video of a Canadian Sikh activist who was killed in his car. Gupta then shared the video with the person he hired as a hitman for murder in the US. The next day, Gupta told the person on the phone that the Canadian activist was a target on a list, the indictment document suggests.