<p>Italian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/giorgia-meloni">Giorgia Meloni</a> recently met Republic of Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo and internet just cannot stop talking about their height difference. </p><p>As per reports, cameras had to "squat down or lie on the floor" in order to capture both the leaders in one frame. </p><p>Chapo is 6'8 feet tall while Meloni is 5'2. </p><p>Taking to her X account, Meloni wrote, "Today, at Palazzo Chigi, I received the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo."</p><p>"In particular, the meeting, while recalling the fiftieth anniversary of Mozambican independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations, confirmed the centrality of the bilateral partnership and made it possible to reaffirm the shared commitment to implementing the numerous joint initiatives under the Mattei Plan, which address each of the sectors of the strategy: from access to energy to sustainable agriculture, from vocational training to support for digitalization and the strengthening of healthcare services. "</p><p>"We also agreed to work toward intensifying trade relations, given the complementarity of our respective economic frameworks and in light of the central role played by ENI in the exploration and production of liquefied natural gas for the development of Mozambique," her post read. </p><p>The internet however was quick to notice Meloni's reaction after meeting Chapo. "Haha! Meloni's neck must be aching," a user commented. </p>.<p>Another user wrote, "Georgia Meloni seems to be one of those few public figures gifted with being transparent about their feelings. She's just too real."</p>.<p>"Haha I'm 5ft tall and can relate!!" commented a third. </p><p>"Definitely a wow moment for her," commented a fourth. </p>