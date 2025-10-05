White House says layoffs will start if Trump sees shutdown talks 'going nowhere'

<p>Washington: The Trump administration will start mass layoffs of federal workers if President Donald Trump decides negotiations with congressional Democrats are "absolutely going nowhere," White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said.</p> .Vance says US heading towards government shutdown after lawmaker meeting.<p>But Hassett told <em>CNN's</em> "State of the Union" program that he still saw a chance that Democrats would back down, averting a costly shutdown and layoffs.</p>