Who are the five key candidates in Sri Lanka's presidential election?

A lawyer who has served as prime minister a record six times, Wickremesinghe's party holds only one seat in parliament and will need to drum up support from key parties to bolster his chances.

As the leader of the United National Party (UNP), he took office in July 2022 after widespread protests unleashed by the debilitating financial crisis forced his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka and later resign.

Parliament elected Wickremesinghe to serve out the rest of the five-year term of Rajapaksa, who took office in 2019.

Wickremesinghe's re-election bid failed to get formal backing from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party with the most seats in the 225-member parliament, but the support of more than 90 lawmakers puts him in strong position. He is contesting as an independent candidate.