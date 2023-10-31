Who is Khaled Mashal, once termed as 'The Man Who Haunts Israel'?

On October 27, Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas, gave a virtual speech at a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram, Kerala, advocating for unity for Gaza. The rally was organised by the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, known as the Solidarity Youth Movement.
Mashal spoke about Palestine and the ongoing conflict and said that they will defeat Zionists and will stay united for Gaza.
“Together, we will defeat Zionists and we will stand united for Gaza, which is fighting for Al Aqsa (mosque). Israel is taking revenge on our residents. Houses are being demolished. They have destroyed more than half of Gaza. They are destroying churches, temples, universities, and even UN institution," he said.
Khaled Mashal was born in Silwad in 1956 and is currently based in Qatar. The Time Magazine has titled him as "The Man Who Haunts Israel".
During the 1967 War, his family had to move between Israel and Arab States. In the war, Israel won and the West Bank was captured by them.
Later, Mashal became a member of the militant organisation, Hamas. The organisation has the will to use violence for the cause of Palestine.
“I am one of the founders of the organisation. I was there since day one. I was part of the founding and launch even before Hamas was officially declared in 1987… Therefore, I was a member of its consultative council and leadership structures since day one," Mashal said in an interview with Al-Jazeera in 2017.
He is the head of the group's 'external' politburo at the moment that is based in Qatar. In a 2017 document, Hamas claimed that they accept Palestine state within Israel-occupied territories in the 1967 War.
“Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognising Israel or ceding any rights,” he said.
In September 1997, Mashal was a target of assassination which was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to a report by Time Magazine, an agent sprayed painkiller Fentanyl in his ear that is more potent than Morphine that would put Mashal into a nap and never be able to wake up.
While Mashal was being transferred to the hospital, King Hussein of Jordan, threatened to cut off ties with Israel "by midnight''.
Dennis Ross, Bill Clinton's chief Middle East negotiator, was contacted by Netanyahu, explaining the crisis and urgently seeking a conversation with Clinton.
Ross asked Netanyahu, “What were you thinking?” referring to Israelis’ plan. “Didn’t it occur to you that something could go wrong?” he asked the PM, and the PM answered "No," reported The New Indian Express.