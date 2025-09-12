Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Who is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, man who beheaded Karnataka-origin motel owner in US?

A deadly argument over a broken washing machine led to a gruesome beheading in a Dallas motel.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us