<p>A shocking and brutal incident took place at the Downtown Suites Motel in Dallas, Texas, where 50-year-old Karnataka-origin manager Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah was attacked and beheaded by his co-worker in front of family members.</p>.<p>The violent assault began after an argument over a broken washing machine, according to eyewitnesses and surveillance footage. The suspect chased Nagamalliah across the motel premises and struck him repeatedly with a machete, despite attempts by the victim’s wife and son to intervene.</p>.Karnataka-origin man beheaded by co-worker at motel in US, family witnesses murder.<p><strong>Who is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez?</strong></p><p>The accused is a 37-year-old migrant worker with a long criminal history that includes prior arrests for grand theft motor vehicle, carjacking, assault, and indecency with a child in Florida and Texas.</p>.<p>ICE confirmed that Cobos-Martinez had previously been in their custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre but was released earlier this year under an order of supervision.</p>.<p>During the attack, Cobos-Martinez allegedly stole Nagamalliah’s cell phone and key card, decapitated him, and disposed of the head in a dumpster.</p>.<p>He was arrested by Dallas police while carrying the bloodied machete. Authorities charged him with capital murder and placed an ICE detainer on him.</p>.<p>Officials remarked that the tragedy “could have been prevented” if he had been deported, but cited the limited number of deportation flights to Cuba. An investigation into the possible involvement of any other substances is also going on.</p>