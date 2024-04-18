Widespread 911 outages reported in four US states and Las Vegas

A large-scale outage is affecting residents’ ability to call the 911 emergency number in Las Vegas and southern Nevada, parts of Nebraska and Texas, and the entire state of South Dakota, according to local authorities.

The situation has now been restored, as per the police.

In Las Vegas, calls to 911 on landline phones and mobile phones were not connecting, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on social media at about 7:30 pm However, dispatchers could see attempts to make calls from mobile phones and would call residents back, the police said, adding that texts to 911 were still going through.