WikiLeaks' Assange arrives in Mariana Islands for US plea deal

Assange agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US national defence documents, according to filings in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

The US territory in the western Pacific was chosen due to Assange's opposition to travelling to the mainland US and for its proximity to Australia, prosecutors said.

If the judge approves his plea, Assange is expected to return to Australia, US prosecutors have said.

"Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalise the plea deal that should never have had to happen," Wikileaks said on X.

Assange is due to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served at a hearing in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, at 9 am local time (2300 GMT Tuesday).

Australian-born Assange spent more than five years in a British high-security jail and seven holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London as he fought accusations of sex crimes in Sweden and battled extradition to the U.S., where he faced 18 criminal charges.