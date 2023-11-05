Will hand over leadership to deputy PM by next general election: Singapore’s PM Lee

He noted that with Wong's endorsement as leader of the 4G team, there remains only one major decision to make: Should the handover take place before or after the next GE?

"Either I can continue to lead the party in the next GE, which would be my fifth as PM, and then hand over soon afterwards to Lawrence; or I can hand over to Lawrence before the GE, then he leads the party into the campaign, wins his own mandate, and takes the country forward with the full backing of the nation," Lee was quoted as saying.