Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Will respond if Ukraine allowed to make long-range strikes in Russia: Putin

Putin was asked if NATO countries had listened to Putin's previous statements that such a move would drag the countries supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles directly into the war.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:12 IST
World newsUkraineRussia-Ukraine crisisRussiaVladimir PutinNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us