Will respond if Ukraine allowed to make long-range strikes in Russia: Putin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is coming up with various ways to respond should the United States and its NATO allies allow Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia, according to remarks published on Sunday.</p><p>"(The Russian defence ministry) is thinking about how to respond to the possible long-range strikes on Russian territory, it will offer a range of responses," Putin told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin in video remarks published on Zarubin's Telegram messaging account.</p><p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading with Kyiv's allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles including long-range U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadows deep into Russian territory to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.</p><p>Putin was asked if NATO countries had listened to Putin's previous statements that such a move would drag the countries supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles directly into the war.</p><p>"They have not told me anything about it, but I hope they have heard," Putin said. "Because, of course, we will have to make some decisions for ourselves, too."</p><p>Putin said it was a little early to talk about exactly how, when and where Russia would respond, but that Moscow would have to respond accordingly should long-range strikes be authorised.</p><p>Putin said that only personnel from NATO countries can operate the specific equipment Ukraine wants as Kyiv does not have the requisite specialists.</p><p>"The Ukrainian army is not capable of doing this independently, it cannot," Putin said.</p>