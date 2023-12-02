With the end of the cease-fire, concern grows over the oldest Israeli hostages left behind

Amiram and Nurit Cooper were kidnapped from kibbutz Nir Oz. According to what he has learned from his mother, who was freed Oct. 23 after 17 days of captivity, and others who have been released in recent days, his parents and others were kept underground in tunnels — five prisoners in a small room with little light or ventilation.