Withholding sex: US women encourage others to join '4B movement' after Trump's victory

<p>Donald Trump became the 47th US President recently, returning to the Oval Office after a controversial first term.</p><p>In a historic election on Tuesday, Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris and was elected the 47th President of the United States, becoming only the second commander-in-chief in over a century to win two non-consecutive presidential terms.</p><p>When the US Supreme Court in 2022 officially reversed Roe v Wade, declaring the constitutional right to abortion no longer existed, the setback for women's reproductive rights created an unexpected opening for Harris.</p><p>However now, after Trump's victory, some women in the US are taking after a Korean feminist movement where they want to show gender power balance by withholding sex from men, as per a <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/11/07/liberal-women-4b-sex-strike-over-trump-election-win/" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>The Telegraph.</em></p><p>Called as the "4B movement", women partaking in this want to punish men for voting for Trump. </p><p>The publication reported that the results of the US elections showed that 55 per cent men voted for trump, while 53 per cent women voted for Kamala Harris.</p><p>Women in America are now talking about the movement on TikTok—the "4B" is derived from four Korean words that stand for 'no heterosexual marriage', 'no childbirth', 'no dating' and 'no heterosexual sexual relationships', the publication stated.</p><p>For the next four years, the women are pledging to follow the "4B movement".</p><p>A woman on TikTok expressed that she wanted to encourage women to delete dating apps, and "exercise sovereignty over their bodies."</p><p>Describing the movement as "point of inspiration", she said that the women who are single and care about their progress should delete the dating apps.</p><p>In another TikTok video, as reported by the publication, the woman was seen crying in her car and encouraging other women to join the movement, and wrote in the caption, "Men will always be against women."</p><p>"Women are just as capable to be presidents as a man," she said.</p><p>Another woman said, "If men won't respect our bodies, they don't get access to our bodies. All I have to say is, good luck getting laid. Especially in Florida, because me and my girlies are participating in the 4B movement," <em>The Telegraph</em> reported.</p><p>"I personally think if all these men are voting to take our rights away, they don't deserve to touch a woman for the next four years. So, hope you thought that through you guys," another woman said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>