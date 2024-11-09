Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Withholding sex: US women encourage others to join '4B movement' after Trump's victory

After Trump's victory, some women in the US are up to follow a Korean feminist movement where they want to show gender power balance, by withholding sex from men.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 15:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpKamala HarrisTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us