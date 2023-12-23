Woman attacks actor Charlie Sheen, tries to 'strangle' him

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by his neighbour at his luxury Malibu home recently. The suspect is a woman and has been arrested, according to multiple media reports.
The Two and a Half Men actor was reportedly attacked with a "deadly" weapon. The suspect identified as Electra Schrock (47) even reportedly tried to strangle Sheen.
"The suspect forced her way into his home and attacked Sheen when he opened the door. We are told she ripped Sheen's shirt and attempted to strangle him," TMZ reported.
Authorities reached Sheen's home after receiving a battery-disturbance call. The accused has been charged with assault and burglary.
The report further said that the two neighbours had confrontations earlier as well. One such incident included Electra throwing some sticky liquid on Sheen's car.
Sheen, who has been a controversial personality with cases of substance abuse, violence, and relationships with porn stars, is best known for roles in Two and a Half Men, Wall Street, The Three Musketeers and Major League.