Woman attacks actor Charlie Sheen, tries to 'strangle' him

Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by his neighbour at his luxury Malibu home recently. The suspect is a woman and has been arrested, according to multiple media reports.

The Two and a Half Men actor was reportedly attacked with a "deadly" weapon. The suspect identified as Electra Schrock (47) even reportedly tried to strangle Sheen.

"The suspect forced her way into his home and attacked Sheen when he opened the door. We are told she ripped Sheen's shirt and attempted to strangle him," TMZ reported.