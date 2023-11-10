World Bank approves USD 150 million for Sri Lanka’s banking sector stabilisation

Colombo: The World Bank has approved USD 150 million to strengthen Sri Lanka's financial and institutional sectors, the Central Bank of the debt-trapped island nation said here on Friday.

“Sri Lanka’s economic crisis highlights the need for strong safety nets to support the financial sector. Stable and reliable banking sector is essential for the economy, businesses and individuals, small businesses and poor households,” Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka was quoted as saying in the Bank’s statement.