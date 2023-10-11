Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World Bank Prez Ajay Banga says China constructive partner, but more debt transparency needed

countries needed to work harder to use existing tools to try to restructure the debts of struggling poor countries before trying to replace them, Ajay Banga said.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 09:42 IST

Follow Us

World Bank President Ajay Banga said China has been a cooperative partner of the development lender, but more transparency is needed on debt contracts in order to accelerate debt restructurings for poor countries.

Banga told a news conference at World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Morocco that countries needed to work harder to use existing tools to try to restructure the debts of struggling poor countries before trying to replace them. A Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, which will meet later this week, has helped in some cases, such as Zambia's debt restructuring.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 09:42 IST)
World newsChinaWorld BankIMFAjay BangaMorocco

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT