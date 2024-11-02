Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World's largest captive crocodile Cassius dies in Australia

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world's largest crocodile in captivity.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 08:20 IST
World newsAustraliaCrocodileTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us