World's largest captive crocodile Cassius dies in Australia

<p>Sydney: A 5.48 metre (18 ft) Australian crocodile that held the world record as the largest crocodile in captivity has died, a wildlife sanctuary said on Saturday. He was thought to be more than 110 years old.</p><p>Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health since Oct 15, Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said on Facebook.</p><p>"He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc," according to a post by the organisation, based on Green Island near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns.</p><p>"Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."</p><p>The group's website said he had lived at the sanctuary since 1987 after being transported from the neighbouring Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key part of the region's tourist industry.</p><p>Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world's largest crocodile in captivity.</p><p>He took the title after the 2013 death of Philippines crocodile Lolong, who measured 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) long, according to Guinness. </p>