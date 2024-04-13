World's oldest conjoined twins Lori and George pass away at 62

World oldest conjoined twins Lori and George (formerly Dori) Schappel have died at the age of 62.
Holding the record of being the oldest conjoined twins in the Guinness World Records, they passed away on April 7 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, due to undisclosed reason.
They were not only the oldest living conjoined twins, but also oldest female conjoined twins ever, as mentioned by Guinness World Records.
Leibensperger Funeral published an obituary where they said the two were born in West Reading and were daughters of Franklin G Schappell, Perry Twp; and the late Ruth G. (Reppert) Schappell.
The siblings graduated from the Hiram G Andrew's Centre and were previously employed at the Reading Hospital.
As mentioned in the obituary, George had a career as a country singer, performing throughout the United States; and Lori was a trophy-winning bowler.
Lori and George were born on September 18, 1961 in Pennsylvania, USA. They had partially fused skulls and shared 30 per cent of their brains (frontal and parietal lobes) and vital blood vessels.
Lori was able bodied; however, George used a wheelchair that Lori carried around. George used to perform as a singer that took them around countries, including Germany and Japan. They would arrange their schedules based on the other's plans.
Despite all this, they tried to live their own individual lives. Lori and George had their separate rooms where they spent nights on alternate days.
As told by the Guinness World Record, they used to give time for each other's hobbies and also showered separately.
In a 1997 documentary, they expressed how they never want to be separated. "Would we be separated? Absolutely not. My theory is: why fix what is not broken?" George had said.
