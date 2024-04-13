World's oldest conjoined twins Lori and George pass away at 62

World oldest conjoined twins Lori and George (formerly Dori) Schappel have died at the age of 62.

Holding the record of being the oldest conjoined twins in the Guinness World Records, they passed away on April 7 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, due to undisclosed reason.

They were not only the oldest living conjoined twins, but also oldest female conjoined twins ever, as mentioned by Guinness World Records.

Leibensperger Funeral published an obituary where they said the two were born in West Reading and were daughters of Franklin G Schappell, Perry Twp; and the late Ruth G. (Reppert) Schappell.

The siblings graduated from the Hiram G Andrew's Centre and were previously employed at the Reading Hospital.