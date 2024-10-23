Xi Jinping calls for deeper financial, economic cooperation among BRICS

<p>BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation, saying the need for reform of the international financial architecture is becoming more urgent.</p><p>Xi, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, called for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis, and for no further expansion of the battlefield.</p>.Xi and Modi discuss Ukraine war with Putin as BRICS considers expansion.<p>He also called for a ceasefire in the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza. </p>