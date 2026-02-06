<p>China's President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> is said to have held back-to-back calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of United States Donald trump. As per reports, analysts believe that the timing of his calls seem "rare and interesting".</p><p>On Wednesday Xi made a video call to Putin, and a phone call with Trump. </p><p>Kremlin's foreign policy aid stated that the call between Xi and Putin went on for 1.5 hours, and Trump too had a "long and through conversation" with Xi. </p><p>George Chen, a partner at The Asia Group said that it is not common for Xi to have two calls with the leaders. "The timing of the call is rare and interesting," he said. </p><p>The White House posted on X that the two leaders completed an "excellent" phone conversation, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, Trump's April trip to China, Taiwan, the War between Russia and Ukraine and other subjects. </p>.<p>As per a report by <em>AFP</em>, "Xi warned Washington to exercise caution in arms sales to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory and has vowed to retake by force if necessary."</p><p>Chen Ming-chi, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister however said that they "don't worry too much" about the phone call, and believe it will "contribute to stabilise the situation".</p><p>Meanwhile, Putin and Xi spoke about ties between the two nations. The report stated that the two leaders had discussion on their "opinions" on United States and the situation in Iran. </p><p>Benjamin Ho, assistant professor at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies said, "China is trying to seek international manoeuvre space to ensure that whatever happens globally, it does not get fenced into a corner," as reported by the publication. </p>