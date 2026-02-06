Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Xi Jinping's back-to-back calls to Putin, Trump seem 'rare, interesting': Analysts

Kremlin's foreign policy aid stated that the call between Xi and Putin went on for 1.5 hours, and Trump too had a 'long and through conversation' with Xi.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 09:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaRussiaVladimir PutinXi JinpingDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us