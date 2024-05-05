Xi visits Europe, seeking strategic opportunity

To that end, Xi's first and most important stop will be in France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, has often made the Gaullist point that Europe "must never be a vassal of the United States," as he did last month at a speech at the Sorbonne. The French leader insists that the survival of the EU depends on "strategic autonomy" and developing the military resilience to become a "Europe power." He rejects the notion of "equidistance" between China and the United States — France is one of America's oldest allies — but wants to keep his options open.