india

Anvar, Janu join UDF as associate members; KKC leader Chandrasekharan declines offer

An hour after the decision was announced by Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan, KKC leader Chandrasekharan clarified that his party did not decide to join the UDF.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 11:02 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 10:34 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian politcsUDF

