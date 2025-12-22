<p>Kochi: While the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Tuesday announced the decision to include three regional parties to the front, the leader of one of the parties announced that they did not decide to join the UDF.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Trinamool Congress - Kerala unit led by former left-front MLA P V Anvar, Janadhipatya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) led by tribal leader C K Janu and Kerala Kamaraj Congress (KKC) led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan are joining the UDF as associate members.</p><p><br>"JRS and KKC were part of NDA and Anvar was a two time left front MLA. All the three parties expressed their interest to work with the UDF and the UDF leadership meeting on Tuesday approved it," Satheesan said.</p>.Kerala civic polls results: Boost for UDF, setback for LDF, Lotus blooms in state capital.<p>Hardly an hour later KKC leader Chandrasekharan reacted that his party did not decide to join the UDF and they did not give any such request to the UDF.</p><p><br>"KKC is still part of the NDA. The party had some displeasures with the BJP leadership that were being sorted out by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. I had shared my displeasures in the NDA with some Congress senior leaders during personal talks. But I didn't make any request for including KKC in the UDF," Chandrasekharan said.</p><p>KKC is the political outfit of Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Pracharanasabha (VSDP) that works for the welfare of the Nadar community which is a key vote bank in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>It could be learnt from Congress camps that displeasure of being made an associate member with limited rights made Chandrasekharan reject UDF's decision. </p><p>Janu who led the tribal stirs of Wayanad is having influence among the tribal communities, while Anvar had proved his mass base in Nilamabur in Malappuram district by defeating the Congress in 2016 and 2021 assembly polls..</p><p><strong>UDF aims 100 seats</strong></p><p>Satheesan has said that the UDF is aiming to win 100 seats in the 140 member Kerala Assembly. </p><p>"There was no question of the Pinarayi Vijayan government coming to power in Kerala again. Despite the setback suffered in the local body polls, the ruling left-front is still going ahead with anti-people policies and are trying to initiate some welfare measures as eyewash," said Satheesan.</p><p>The UDF is all set to face the Assembly polls with much confidence. We already have put in place mission-2026. All seat sharing talks and selection of candidates will be over by January and the UDF will carry out a march from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in February to kick off the election campaign.</p><p>Alleging that the BJP was trying to flare up communalism in the state and the CPI(M) fueling it, Satheesan said that the UDF would not make any compromise in its secular political stand for electoral gains. The UDF will not make any sort of tie-ups with either the CPI(M) or the BJP in any of the local body wards, he said.</p>