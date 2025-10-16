Menu
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended. Israel will 'receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed'.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 13:58 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 13:58 IST
World newsYemenHouthi

