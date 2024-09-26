'You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island': Dubai businessman

The video wherein Soudi Al Nadak is claiming that her husband bought an entire island for her, has gone viral on Instagram. In less than a weeks’ time, the video has gathered over 2.4 million views.

While speaking to the publication, she also mentioned that she and her husband had been planning to buy an island as an investment.

She said, “It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach which is why he purchased one.”

She refused to disclose the exact location of the island owing to privacy and safety reasons, however mentioned that her husband spent a whopping $50 million to buy the island.

“For privacy reasons we aren’t sharing the exact location but it’s in Asia and it was $50 million,” Saudi added.

The UK-born influencer has also received a lot of criticism over social media in the past over “showing off” her lifestyle, since her entire social media feed is full of pictures and videos of holidays abroad, fancy dinners, shopping at designer boutiques and other glimpses of her luxurious life, the publication further added.

Her ‘private island’ video too received a lot of backlash wherein some even doubted the authenticity of her claims.

Saudi said, “I don’t understand why I get so much hate as I just like to share my lifestyle with everyone.”