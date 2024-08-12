Yunus cleared in graft case after becoming Bangladesh leader

A day before he was sworn in as the chief adviser to the interim government with prime ministerial powers, Yunus was acquitted in a labuor violation case in which he had been sentenced to six months in jail. Human-rights lawyers have described both the cases as politically motivated.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer for Yunus, didn’t respond to calls from Bloomberg News.

It’s a swift reversal of fortunes for Yunus, 84, whose supporters say former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was behind the legal pressure. He had been frequently portrayed as a nemesis to Hasina, who once accused Yunus of “sucking blood from the poor.” Yunus has called her downfall a “second liberation” to the country.