Yunus describes Hasina's ouster as Bangladesh's 'second independence', promises safety to citizens

At an emotional press conference at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after his arrival, Yunus described the change of regime in Bangladesh as the "second independence".

"Today is a day of our pride,” he said. "We have got independence for the second time. We have to protect this independence."

He expressed gratitude to the youth who made the protest movement against Hasina successful and said he would like to stress first is to "save the country from violence so that we can move forward on the path that the students have shown us."

He urged people from all walks of life to listen to him and said he agreed to take charge of the interim administration responding to the call of the students and youths.

"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," he said at the crowded press briefing. "If I can’t do it and you do not listen to me, I don’t have any utility here."

He termed the anarchic activities and attacks on minority communities as "part of a conspiracy”.

"We have to form a government which assures safety to its citizens," he said.

Yunus said the country was now in the hands of the young people.

"The nation is in your hands now. Now you have to rebuild it as per your aspirations. You have to use your creativity to build the country. You have earned independence for the country," he said.