Zelenskyy lowers draft age to shore up Ukraine's depleted army

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has signed into law three measures aimed at replenishing the ranks of his country's exhausted and battered army, including lowering to 25 the age when men become eligible for conscription and eliminating some medical exemptions.

While Zelenskyy did not say why he had decided to move ahead on at least some changes, Russia's forces have been on the offensive along the front line and the ongoing fighting has shrunk Ukraine's supplies of soldiers and weapons.

Ukraine's parliament has for months debated a bill that covers a more sweeping overhaul of conscription, but political analysts say that calling up more men has become an issue that no politician or military leader wants to be associated with. That included Zelenskyy, who had delayed for nearly a year signing the bill lowering the draft age.