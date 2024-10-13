Home
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces holding positions in Russia's Kursk region

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces had recaptured two villages in the border Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a mass incursion in August.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 20:19 IST

