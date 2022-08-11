Monsoon Updates Live: Second warning issued as Godavari flood surge continues in Andhra
Monsoon Updates Live: Second warning issued as Godavari flood surge continues in Andhra
updated: Aug 11 2022, 10:03 ist
09:55
Sunny morning in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts moderate rain, strong wind
It was a sunny Thursday morning in parts of Mumbai, after good spells of rain over the last few days. According to civic officials, most parts of the city did not witness rain in the morning. The sun shone brightly in some areas of the metropolis, while other parts witnessed overcast skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours. It has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph. According to civic officials, there will be a high tide of 4.59 metres in the Arabian Sea at 11.33 am and of 4.12 metres at 11.33 pm. (PTI)
09:49
Shops washed away in cloudburst in Kullu
A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.
No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7.30 am, the department said.
An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.(PTI)
09:46
Second warning issued as Godavari flood surge continues in AP
The second warning signal has been raised at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the flood flow in river Godavari rose to 13.19 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) on Thursday morning. Three teams each of the National Disaster Response Force and the SDRF have been positioned in B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts for carrying out rescue and relief operations as several mandals are affected by the flood. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said Collectors of the respective districts have been put on alert in view of the increase in the flood.(PTI)
07:34
No need for concern as water level in major dams coming down, says Kerala govt
The Kerala government on Wednesday said the water level in major dams including Mullaperiyar, Idukki and Idamalayar is coming down and as of now there is no need for any concern. State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said though the water level in Mullaperiyar dam rose to 139 ft at one point, it later came down and the present water level is 138 ft.
07:33
Old temple collapses in Nagpur amid heavy rain
Four persons were injured when the major portion of an old Shiv temple collapsed amid heavy rain in Ganjipeth area here on Wednesday, a police official said. The temple, said to be more than a hundred years old, was already in a dilapidated condition, he said. Parts of the stone-and-brick temple crashed on adjacent houses, an official said.
07:33
Landslide on NH 53 in Sambalpur disrupts traffic
Traffic movement on the National Highway 53 was affected on Wednesday due to a landslide in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, an official said.
Boulders and debris blocked one part of the four-lane highway at Laxmi Dungri area due to the landslide following incessant rain.
