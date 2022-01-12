Q3 Earnings Live: Infosys plans to hire over 55,000 employees in FY22

IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a near 12% rise in December-quarter profit, on strong demand for its software services from global businesses transforming their digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Wipro also released its quarterly earnings. The company reported a net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22). Later today, Later today, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be releasing their October-December quarter earnings for the financial year 2021-2022. Stay tuned for more updates.
Had an uptick in people coming to the office for work. But now it is more remote working. We are very flexible about it, says Salil Parekh
During the reported quarter, Infosys added two new clients each in the $100 million-plus category and $50 million-plus category. Staff utilisation including trainees dipped to 82.7% from 84.1%in the previous quarter likely due to lower workdays in the quarter.
Attrition will inch down from various players in the industry. As freshers are recruited more, these numbers should stabilise: Nilanan Roy
In a situation where all the decisions we made in the last many years, our execution has been good. Overall deal pipeline is larger than we've ever had. This is in line with digital transformation our clients want: Parekh
Infosys raises FY22 revenue growth outlook to 19.5%-20% from previous guidance of 16.5%-17.5%
Infosys operating margins have declined 2% over last year at 23.5%.
Infosys attrition rate has risen to 25.5% from 20.1% in the previous September quarter and 11% in the same period last year
Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh
Infosys reported 7.7% rise in consolidated revenues to Rs 31,867 crore
Infosys also reported a7.7 per cent on-quarter rise in consolidated revenues to Rs 31,867 crore for the reported quarter driven by the hybrid cloud partnership with German auto major Daimler announced in December 2020
Infosys plans to hire over 55,000 employees for FY22
Infosys reports Q3 net profit of Rs 5,809 crore
Information Technology giant Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,809 crore for the three months ending 31 December 2021 (Q3FY22), an increase of 12% from Rs 5,197 crore clocked in the same period last year.
Amid rising Covid cases, Wipro CEO announces closure of all offices globally for the next four weeks
Wipro has added seven new customers in more than $100 mn revenue league: CEO
Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than $100 mn revenue league, in the last 12 months: CEO
Wipro added more employees in this quarter than what the company added in the last 11 years: CEO
Wipro expects revenue from IT services to be in range of $2,692 mn to $2,745 mn for March quarter, a sequential growth of 2-4%.
Wipro has been consistently growing at 3% in the last few quarters, says Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director
Net Income for the quarter stood at $399.1 million; increases 1.3% QoQ
Wipro declares Rs 1 interim dividend per share
Wipro Q3 net profit flat at Rs 2,969 crore; revenue rises 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 20,313.6 cr
Software exporters expected to see strong revenue growth in Q3: Report
Software exporters are set for a weak earnings season with some of them finding their EPS growth falling to the tune of 15 per cent, despite strong revenue growth of 2.6 to 6 per cent in the seasonally weak quarter ending December, according to a report.
The December 2021 quarter earnings season will begin later this week or early next week with industry leaders TCS and Infosys announcing their numbers.
TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.
"...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," a regulatory filing said.
Read More
IT firms likely to post strong Q3 results
Against this backdrop, large IT services firms will be comfortably placed to achieve double-digit revenue growth this fiscal. Analysts also said that as the demand environment is broad-based, mid-tier firms will also continue their stellar run with some posting revenue growth rate in high teens.
Read More