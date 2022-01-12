Q3 Earnings Live: Infosys plans to hire over 55,000 employees in FY22

IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a near 12% rise in December-quarter profit, on strong demand for its software services from global businesses transforming their digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Wipro also released its quarterly earnings. The company reported a net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22). Later today, Later today, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be releasing their October-December quarter earnings for the financial year 2021-2022. Stay tuned for more updates.