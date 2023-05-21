Adventurous at 70! Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia, awes the world

At 70, many, perhaps, would confine themselves to the four walls of their house, preferring to stay safe and avoid risks.

But here is someone who begs to differ! Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo has awed the world with his skydiving expedition in Australia!

Having enjoyed a blissful outing, Deo - who also happens to be the titular Maharaja of Surguja - put out a tweet, saying “There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never!”

There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never! I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience. pic.twitter.com/2OZJUCnStG — T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) May 20, 2023

Even Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel could not hide his glee as he expressed his amazement at the feat.

Deo took to the skies with aplomb as he experienced the phenomenal sensation of gliding through the air. He was ably assisted by his instructor. As he landed at the designated spot, he was a picture of bliss and satisfaction!

More on skydiving

Skydiving is a fun sport in which enthusiasts use a parachute to jump from an aircraft.

However, one should note that, the jump can also be made from a helicopter or a high-flying balloon.

Done individually or collectively, skydiving needs training before one can venture into it. Skydivers freefall from an airborne vehicle for some time, after which the parachute is opened.

Generally, skydivers fall from a distance of 4,000 metres, giving them a time frame of 40-50 seconds of enjoying a freefall.