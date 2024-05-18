Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's clan will disintegrate after June 4, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Akhilesh Yadav, during an election rally in Balrampur on Saturday said, “After the four phases of elections, the BJP has already lost on all four fronts.”

“BJP’s chariot is not stuck, it has collapsed,” Yadav added.

“The clan which the BJP has created by threatening and luring people will disintegrate, because after June 4, the BJP's government will leave the Centre," he added. Yadav, who was campaigning for the party candidate, Ram Shiromani Verma from the Shravasti Lok Sabha seat said, “People have now understood the mathematics behind ‘400–paar’ that BJP will only win the seats remaining which would be less than 140.”

He further alleged that the BJP had waived off the loans worth Rs 25 lakh crore of the big industrialists in the country in the last 10 years but did not waive off the loans of farmers and the poor.

“This government is not the government of the poor and the farmers, but that of the industrialists,” he said.