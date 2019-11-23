Ajit Pawar has back-stabbed Shiv Sena: Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 23 2019, 10:32am ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2019, 12:01pm ist
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Saturday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar had stabbed the Sena in the back by joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said the state will never forgive Ajit Pawar for this act of his.

"Ajit Pawar has stabbed the Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal," he said.

"Ajit Pawar's decision does not have the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Raut said.

He added that Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a joint press conference soon. 

